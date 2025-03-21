Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan has made history even before its release, breaking records for hourly pre-release ticket sales. The film surpassed Leo (82K) and Pushpa 2 (80K), selling an impressive 93.5K tickets within the first hour. Remarkably, this record-breaking feat was achieved solely through sales in Kerala, as bookings for the rest of India have yet to open.

Advertisment

96.14K / hour sale without PVR & Inox booking 🥵🙏



This 1 hour will be remembered for a long time ♥️🔥#Empuraan https://t.co/k6QkfpbXJx — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 21, 2025

Also Read: The Last of Us season 2: HBO shares new stills of Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey

Advertisment

Record-breaking pre-release sales

The sequel to 2019’s Lucifer has already amassed ₹20.50 crore ($2.3 million) in global pre-release ticket sales. It is the most expensive Malayalam film ever produced and serves as the second instalment in a planned trilogy. Additionally, L2: Empuraan will be the first-ever Malayalam movie to receive an IMAX release.

BIG BREAKING — #Empuraan worldwide day 1 advance sales — 20.50 Crores 🔥🙏🥵



6 days to go.



All-time record breaking opening beating #Marakkar already 🙏🔥

HOMELAND FIRRINGGG MAXXXX for the KING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rv6I56QMvY — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 21, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Severance: Ahead of season 2 finale, Ben Stiller provides positive update on season 3

OTT Rights and production team

The film’s streaming rights have reportedly been sold to Netflix for ₹40 crore ($4.6 million), setting a new record for Malayalam cinema. Empuraan is the brainchild of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy, with Lucifer marking Prithviraj’s directorial debut and becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Also Read: The Odyssey: New BTS pics tease Odysseus' battle with the Cyclops

Star-studded cast

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar. L2: Empuraan also includes an international cast, with Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Alexx O'Nell, and Mikhail Novikov playing key roles.

The film is set to release in all major Indian languages and will premiere worldwide on 27 March 2025.

Also Read: Percy Jackson showrunners rumoured to be working on Disney's Power Rangers reboot