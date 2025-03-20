New behind-the-scenes images from Christopher Nolan’s fantasy epic The Odyssey offer a glimpse of Odysseus’ clash with Polyphemus, the fearsome Cyclops. The film is based on Homer’s classic poem, which follows the Greek hero Odysseus on his decade-long journey home after the Trojan War, cursed by Poseidon, the god of the sea.

Matt Damon on the set of 'The Odyssey' characterized as Odysseus.

Who is Polyphemus?

Polyphemus, the son of Poseidon, traps Odysseus and his men, but using his cunning, Odysseus blinds the monstrous Cyclops and escapes with his crew. Nolan, known for avoiding CGI in favour of practical effects, reportedly plans to use animatronics to bring Polyphemus to life, making the confrontation even more immersive.

Matt Damon on the set of 'The Odyssey'.

A Star-studded cast

The film features a stellar ensemble cast. Matt Damon will take on the role of Odysseus, with Tom Holland playing his son, Telemachus. Anne Hathaway has been cast as Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, while Charlize Theron will portray the sorceress Circe. Zendaya is set to play Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom.

The supporting cast includes Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Nolan’s biggest project

With a reported budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is Nolan’s most expensive project to date. The film will utilise new IMAX technology to capture the grandeur of the legendary tale. Filming is currently underway in the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy.

The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 17 July 2026.

