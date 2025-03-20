HBO shared new stills of Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey from the upcoming second season of The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic drama, based on the popular video game franchise, was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

When does season 2 stream?

Season 2 of The Last of Us will premiere on 13 April at 9 p.m. EDT on Max. The first season debuted in January 2023 and became a massive critical and commercial success. Following its strong reception, Max renewed the series for a second season shortly after the premiere of its second episode.

What is The Last of Us about?

The series takes place 20 years after a global pandemic has turned the infected into zombie-like creatures, leading to the collapse of modern civilization. It follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor who makes a living by transporting goods and scavenging resources for those living in quarantined zones across the United States.

Joel is tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is immune to the infection, across the zombie-infested country to a remote medical facility in hopes of finding a cure.

What are you willing to fight for? pic.twitter.com/GcS4iLPYTN — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) March 6, 2025

The cast

The supporting cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Ariela Barer, Young Mazino, Rutina Wesley, and Tati Gabrielle.

The second season will consist of seven episodes and will be available to stream on Max starting 13 April 2025.

I saved her.



A sneak peek of Season 2 of the @HBO Original Series #TheLastOfUs, coming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/PQljcvlOsx — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

