As the second season of Severance approaches its finale, executive producer Ben Stiller has assured fans that they won’t have to endure another long wait for season 3. The first season premiered in 2022, but due to delays, the ongoing second season took three years to arrive.

What is Severance about?

The series follows employees of Lumon Industries, who work on highly confidential projects after undergoing a procedure known as "severance." This medical process implants a device in their brains that splits their consciousness, ensuring they have no memory of their personal lives while at work and vice versa.

Ben Stiller’s update on season 3

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Stiller, who also directed several episodes of the show, provided an update on the next season. "No, the plan is not to [wait three years]," he confirmed. "Hopefully, we'll be announcing what the plan is very soon."

He explained the reason for the delay, saying, "It took us a little bit to regroup, and the show—we shot for 186 days on Season 2. Editing takes a while, but thank goodness the audience was there when we came back on."

The cast

The series has been met with widespread acclaim, currently holding a 96 per cent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast includes Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

The season 2 finale of Severance will stream on Apple TV+ on April 21.

