The recently released action-packed trailer for the John Wick spinoff Ballerina offers a thrilling look at Ana de Armas facing off against Keanu Reeves. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release this June.

What is Ballerina about?

The trailer introduces Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), an assassin trained by the Ruska Roma, who embarks on a quest for revenge against her father’s killers. Her pursuit puts her on a collision course with John Wick (Keanu Reeves), who is sent to stop her.

Rules and consequences. Watch the new trailer for #BallerinaMovie - in theaters June 6. pic.twitter.com/FnOZuqNR97 — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) March 19, 2025

Ana de Armas on working with Keanu Reeves

In a recent interview with IGN, de Armas reflected on reuniting with Reeves, with whom she previously worked on Knock Knock (2015). “I have had the pleasure of working with Keanu three times already, and Ballerina was particularly special because it was me stepping into his world—the world of John Wick, which is so loved by the fans,” she said.

She added, “I respect and appreciate Keanu as an artist, as a person, and as a friend. He’s a leader and force on set, and always a gentleman.”

The cast

The late Lance Reddick will make his final on-screen appearance as Charon, while Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston Scott. Norman Reedus joins the cast as Daniel Pine, a mysterious figure who aids Macarro.

The supporting cast includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to hit theatres worldwide on 6 June 2025.

