Disney is planning a new Power Rangers reboot, this time as a series for Disney+. Hasbro, which owns the rights to the iconic franchise, has partnered with Disney after the 2017 reboot with Lionsgate and Saban Films underperformed at the box office.

The Power Rangers legacy

The Power Rangers franchise follows a group of teenagers recruited by the alien Zordon and granted superpowers to defend Earth. Over the years, multiple versions of the Power Rangers have emerged, each with different power sources.

Since its debut, there have been 28 different television adaptations, both animated and live-action, as well as four feature films. The franchise is currently valued at $522 million.

New showrunners for the reboot

According to a report by The Wrap, Disney has enlisted Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz to lead the project, replacing Jonathan Entwistle and Jenny Klein.

The decision to bring in Steinberg and Shotz likely stems from the success of Percy Jackson, which is based on Rick Riordan’s beloved fantasy series.

Percy Jackson’s influence

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was well received, leading to a second season that recently wrapped filming. Disney has also greenlit a third season, which will adapt The Titan’s Curse, following the upcoming second season adaptation of The Sea of Monsters.

With Steinberg and Shotz at the helm, Disney’s Power Rangers reboot could bring a fresh take on the beloved franchise.

