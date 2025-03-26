Spellbinding storytelling blended with enchanting visuals - anime has something for everyone. While many fans have already explored action, romance, and drama, have you ever watched horror anime?

Over the years, numerous eerie manga tales have been adapted into either movies or shows. We have curated a list of spine-chilling horror anime for the fans who have yet to explore this genre. Check out the list below:

Best Horror Anime series and movies

Mononoke

This TV series is a spin-off of the 2006 horror anthology Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales. Set between the Edo and Meiji periods, the show follows a nameless character known as the Medicine Seller and his encounters with supernatural spirits.

Hellsing

Based on Shōnen Gahōsha’s seinen manga magazine Young King OURs, this series revolves around the mysterious Hellsing Organization, which fights against vampires, ghouls, and other supernatural beings.

Another

This spine-chilling series follows a student, Kouichi Sakakibara, who transfers to Yomiyama North Middle School. Soon after starting at his new school, Sakakibara uncovers dark secrets lurking within the school and the town.

Tokyo Ghoul

Set in a futuristic Tokyo where humans and ghouls coexist, the story follows a young boy, Kaneki, who struggles with his identity as a half-ghoul, half-human. Stuck between two worlds, he must find a way to navigate his new reality.

Death Note

Undoubtedly, Death Note is a masterpiece. The story revolves around a brilliant high school student, Light Yagami, who discovers a mysterious notebook - the Death Note. The book gives Light a superpower to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages.

The Promised Neverland

Set in a world where humans and demons have made a pact, this series follows a group of orphaned children who plan to escape from their orphanage after learning a disturbing secret.