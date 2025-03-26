Singer-songwriter Lizzo will next star in a biopic film about Rosetta Tharpe. Rosetta was a gospel singer who gained prominence in the 1930s and 40’s. She has been called the “Godmother of rock and roll”.

Advertisment

The film is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios with a script from Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry. The makers are yet to finalise on a director for the film.

Producers on the project include Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker for Significant Productions, alongside Lizzo and Kevin Beisler.

What we know about the film

Advertisment

The Lizzo starrer will center on a key period on Rosetta Tharpe’s life when she was on her way to become famous. She was being appreciated for her music and was getting set to perform at a major concert, marking the first-ever stadium show in music history. It will also bring to light her romance with a woman an dhow she hid that part of her life from the cameras.

Lizzo is an award-winning singer

Advertisment

Lizzo is a four-time Grammy winner who appeared in the 2019 film Hustlers. She starred in the Emmy-winning Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and was the subject of the 2022 HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo.

Earlier this month, she released the single “Still Bad” from her forthcoming fifth studio album.