There’s nothing negative brewing between neighbours Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow. Brushing aside any rift rumours, Gwyneth addressed the elephant in the room as the Goop founder and CEO did an interactive question and answer session on her Instagram Stories.

When one of her fans questioned her stand on facing competition with Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand As Ever which has led to beef rumours between the two, Gwyneth looked puzzled and said, “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever,” as she looked straight into the camera while you hear utensils clinking in the background.

Is everything okay between Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow?

The actress then turned to someone sitting off-camera beside her and asked, “Do you understand this?” As the camera panned, you get to see Meghan Markle sitting at the same kitchen table where Gwyneth is.

Meghan too joins in on the fun and appears clueless. She can be seen enjoying a slice of pie.

This video is a result of her cover story with Vanity Fair in which she addressed whether she sees Meghan’s new lifestyle brand As Ever as competition. Gwyneth said in the interview, “I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

Is Meghan's brand competition for Gwyneth's brand?

“Another woman is never your competition,” she added.

Paltrow also clarified that she did not know the couple personally, despite living near each other. She said, “I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”

Meghan Markle has been busy with a slate of projects. In addition to her lifestyle brand, she also recently debuted a new cooking and gardening series called With Love, Meghan. The show will now return with season 2. Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan gets greenlit for season 2