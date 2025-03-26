Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo looked stunning together as they gave us a pleasant surprise, cozying up to each other. The Ferrari actress and Emily in Paris actor held hands as they walked on the streets of Paris on a lazy afternoon.

They kept each other warm as they wore snug fits and held onto each other.

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are dating

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo kept it casual for their outing. The Emily in Paris actor wore a brown puffer jacket over a green short and dark trousers. He wore a mustard-coloured beanie. Shailene too kept it super casual in a black trench coat over multiple layers of clothes. She had no makeup on and she tied her blonde locks in a messy half bun with some open hair at the back, according to pictures shared by PEOPLE.

This is the first time since Shailene’s breakup with Aaron Rodgers that she has shown PDA on the streets. Shailene and Aaron were previously engaged to be married. After their breakup, she was then linked to a mystery man with whom she went on a dinner date in August 2024.

On her breakup, Shailene said earlier that she was empathetic "to a fault" and recalled how she endured a "really awful, traumatic thing" in her life in "early 2022" — which was around the time she and the New York Jets quarterback called off their engagement.

She said, “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

As for the Emily in Paris actor, we haven’t heard much of his romance rumours. Lucas Bravo played Emily’s love interest in the Netflix show.