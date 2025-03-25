The first trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines is out, bringing the beloved horror franchise back nearly a decade after its last instalment. The trailer offers a glimpse into the bizarre and horrifying ways that Death ‘evens the books’ once again.

A new chapter in the horror franchise

Bloodlines is the sixth instalment in the Final Destination series, which first began in 2000 and quickly gained cult status. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film is written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor.

The franchise’s last entry, Final Destination 5, was released in 2011 and grossed an impressive $157.9 million against a $40 million budget. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the series has collectively earned over $660 million worldwide.

Final Destination with a new twist

Each Final Destination movie follows a group of teenagers who narrowly escape a catastrophic event after one of them has a sudden premonition. However, Death soon comes after them, taking them out one by one in gruesome and seemingly accidental ways.

In Bloodlines, a college student finds herself in a race against time to save her family after experiencing recurring nightmares that foreshadow their tragic demise.

Death is a relentless son of a *****. Final Destination Bloodlines - Only in Theaters and @IMAX May 16. #FinalDestination #FilmedforIMAX pic.twitter.com/I2RPyinzBf — Final Destination Bloodlines (@FDMovie) March 25, 2025

Production delays

Originally set to be filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, between July and October 2023, the movie faced significant delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production eventually began in March 2024.

The Cast

The film features a talented cast, including Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger.

Additionally, Bloodlines marks the final appearance of the late Tony Todd, who reprises his iconic role as William Bludworth for the last time.

Final Destination Bloodlines releases on May 16, 2025.

