A new 5-minute preview of James Gunn's upcoming Superman will be shown exclusively before the IMAX premiere of A Minecraft Movie this April. However, the footage will only be available in Thailand, though there is a possibility it might leak online.

Advertisment

Also Read: Empuraan: First single 'Phir Zinda' from Mohanlal's upcoming action thriller is here

New Superman trailer set for Las Vegas Comic-Con

DC fans worldwide will have to wait until this year’s Las Vegas Comic-Con in April, where a new trailer for the first entry in the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) will officially premiere.

Advertisment

David Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. James Gunn has confirmed that the film will not be an origin story but will focus on Superman’s first year in Metropolis.

Also Read: Marvel shares first look at upcoming Ironheart series for Disney+

Early reactions praise Gunn’s Superman

Advertisment

Early reactions to James Gunn’s Superman have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the film’s hopeful tone and humour. Insider reports suggest that David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic DC superhero is fantastic, with speculation that the upcoming film could be one of Gunn’s best.

Superman is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

Also Read: Travis Scott is coming to India! Announces concert; deets inside

Minecraft movie to release in April

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie is the official live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise. The film follows a group of misfits who find themselves trapped in the world of Minecraft.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, and Rachel House.

A Minecraft Movie will be released worldwide on 4 April 2025.

Also Read: Amy Jackson, husband Ed Westwick welcome baby boy, share sweet snaps