Kim Kardashian will take to the stand in the 2016 Paris robbery case. The SKIMS founder was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel while she was there in the city to attend Paris Fashion Week.

The trial will begin in May, according to TMZ.

About the 2016 Paris robbery

It was on October 3, 2016 when Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week. A total of five men between the ages of 40 and 50 held her hostage. They stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from her in the middle of the night. The men wore masks throughout the burglary.

Kim Kardashian went on record to detail the horrific episode. Among the things she had to give away was a $4 million ring gifted to her by then-husband Kanye West.

As the issue became public, French authorities started an investigation. They initially arrested 17 suspects in connection with the robbery in 2017. The first four men were indicted on January 12, 2017.

One of the men arrested was Gary M., the younger brother of Kardashian's Paris chauffeur.

Kim was with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner earlier in the evening, but went to her hotel room alone while they had a night out on the town. Kim’s bodyguard, Pascal Duvier went with Kourtney and Kendall that night.

