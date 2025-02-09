Kim Kardashian might have everything in the world but she’s just a regular mom when it comes to her parenting principles. In a report, a source claims that Kim has “strict rules” for her kids and she’s very particular about each of her kids, the boys and the girls to follow them.

With Kim and ex Kanye juggling between the kids and their own individual lives, the report emphasises that Kim has laid down some pretty hard base for Kanye’s current partner to adhere to and confirm while dealing with her kids.

Kim Kardashian's rules for kids when around Bianca Censori

For a start, Bianca has to ensure that when she is with the kids, she doesn’t allow a lot of screen time to them and that their sleep is monitored so that their routine can remain the same irrespective of which parent they are living with.

Amid the Grammys controversy in which Kanye made a surprise visit to the red carpet with wife Bianca Censori, who came in a nude dress, Kim’s rules for her kids, are now garnering attention.

According to sources, Kim Kardashian has outlined clear rules for her kids, particularly around their use of social media and screen time. These guidelines are aimed at providing structure, ensuring their safety, and avoiding any potential negative impact from the spotlight surrounding her ex-husband’s public life.

A source shared with InTouch that Kardashian has made it clear: “If he [her son] breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care, there will be h*** to pay.”

Kim Kardashian has a long list of rules for Bianca Censori to follow, she is not opposed to her having a relationship with her kids.

Kim has reportedly instructed Bianca Censori to ensure that her children limit their intake of junk food and sugar. Kardashian doesn’t want her children coming home “wired from having a ton of candy,” and has emphasised the importance of sticking to a proper bedtime to maintain their routine. Also read: Bianca Censori appears fully covered in first appearance since nude Grammys dress

Kim has insisted that screen time and social media access should be “limited and monitored closely” to protect her kids from potential online dangers. One notable example of Kardashian’s strict parenting is the contract she had her oldest son, Saint West, sign before he was allowed to use YouTube. The contract included rules that prohibited him from commenting on personal family matters or filming sensitive content, such as recordings of his sister, North, making music. Kardashian shared this contract on Instagram in September 2024, reinforcing her commitment to monitoring her children’s online activity. This contract is likely what she had in mind when warning that there would be “h*** to pay” if the rules weren’t followed.