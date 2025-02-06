Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censorui turned all the attention towards themselves as the latter came dressed to the Grammys 2025 ceremony in a nude dress that hid nothing. Onlookers, social media and reports suggest the organisers too were taken aback by her choice of outfit for the ceremony.

Bianca dressed for drama at Grammys 2025

Bianca came dressed in a nude dress which she looked proud to be posing in for the paparazzi. Bianca came dressed in a fur coat as she walked in with Kanye. As they stood for the cameras, she faced her back towards the cameras and then dramatically exposed her nude dress underneath. The dress looked like a sheer net fabric that covered only her intimate areas.

Now, days after the ceremony, the couple were seen in public for the first time. Bianca was seen covered up from head to toe. We wonder if that also meant something.

As per new pictures shared by The Mirror US, Bianca was seen out for a date night with Kanye. For the occasion, she opted for a white zip-up jacket with grey skin-tight leggings. She also wore shades, and a matching pair of heels to complete the look.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori defend the Grammys stint

Meanwhile, both Kanye and Bianca have defended the Grammys stint. In since-deleted Instagram post, Kanye West wrote, “FOR CLARITY. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” He also shared screenshots of Google analytics pages which showed how the interest on Bianca grew after the Grammys appearance.

Kanye West attended the Grammys ceremony as he was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track Carnival, but he lost to Kendrick Lamar. There were speculations that Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the event, but a source close to the Grammy Awards clarified that this wasn't true.

Grammys 2025 was a starry affair with some of the big wins of the night going to Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.