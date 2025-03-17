Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are at loggerheads over their eldest daughter’s rights after she featured in a song by Kanye which also includes disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs. As Sean awaits his trial in sexual abuse, rape and prostitution charges, North rapped in the song by Kanye West which sort-of supports Diddy.



Kanye West is supporting Diddy. Previously, he asked for Diddy to be released and even asked US President Donald Trump to step in and release him.

Advertisment

But the idea of her daughter rapping with her ex makes Kim Kardashian uncomfortable. Reports suggest that she doesn’t want her kids to have anything to do with Sean Diddy.

In the new track called “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine”, North can be seen rapping while there are vocals by Kanye and Diddy. The song also includes Sean Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs.

North collaborates with dad Kanye in a song for Diddy

Advertisment

In the song, Diddy can be heard singing about Kanye looking out for his kids and reaching out when no one else had checked in for months. Ye, in return, raps some big praise and tells Diddy he “raised” him.

New charges of forced labour and assault filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Then we can hear North rapping: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”



Christian “King” Combs also drops a verse, and there are vocals from Jasmine Williams, an artist from Chicago.

Advertisment

'Thank you to my brother': Diddy responds to Kanye West's 'Free Puff' campaign

Kim is upset that Kanye has let North’s vocals be used in the song and this has led to a heated argument between the two.



Reports say that Kim tried to block the release but was unsuccessful.

Kim Kardashian has trademarked her daughter's name

North’s name is trademarked by Kim. So anytime anyone uses her name without Kim's permission, it leads to legal issues.

As Kim warned Kanye to not release the song, Kanye shared and then deleted screenshots of a text exchange with Kim.

In the screenshots Kanye posted on social media, Kim said she had already sent him paperwork asking him not to involve North in the song.

(With inputs from agencies)