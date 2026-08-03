/‘Deal or total surrender’: Trump says Iran’s leadership dishonest and ‘unbelievably duplicitous’

US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Iran’s leadership on Monday, accusing it of being ‘unbelievably duplicitous’ and sending contradictory messages on negotiations.

Trump accused Iran’s leadership of being dishonest regarding the status of US-Iran negotiations in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the Iranian leaders were privately seeking talks while publicly denying that any discussions were taking place.

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“Iranian leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say ‘beg,’ talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with ‘Oman’,” the president said.

He also claimed that Iran continued to make statements about controlling the Strait of Hormuz, despite what he described as overwhelming US military dominance in the region.

“They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our ‘Blockade’," he said.

Trump further asserted that no goods would enter or leave Iran without US approval unless an agreement was reached.

“Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished,” he said.

Reiterating his long-standing position on Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump said, “Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades. It is very simple, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon!”

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two nations over Iran’s nuclear activities and regional security, even as both sides have signalled interest in diplomatic engagement through intermediaries.