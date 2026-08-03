/Faridabad teacher stabbed to death inside school, accused arrested in 2 hours

A 30-year-old school teacher was dragged out of her classroom and stabbed to death by a masked man in Sikrauna in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday. The police said that the teacher was stabbed in the neck and chest at least 18 to 20 times in quick succession, and she collapsed. The teacher was rushed to the Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Inspector Kewal Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 58 police station, said that the assailant was masked with a white cloth. He entered the school through the main entrance between 9.30 am and 9.40 am and asked for the teacher, while waiting for some time. The moment she stepped out, she was dragged and stabbed repeatedly.

"As soon as the teacher came out, the assailant dragged her and stabbed her multiple times after pulling out a knife," Singh said. The colleague of the teacher tried to intervene after hearing her scream; the assailant chased them away, and he started to stab her again. The assailant then fled the scene.

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Eyewitness and School administrator Tejpal says, "The victim was a teacher named Sandhya who had been working at our school for about a year. At around 9:30 or 9:35 am, I was sitting in my office when I suddenly heard screaming from near the entrance. I rushed out and saw her lying on the ground, with a man repeatedly stabbing her with a knife. I tried to shout and deter him, but he turned and charged at me with the knife. By the time I looked around for something to hit him back, he had fled."

The police said that the teacher was a mother of two. The accused was identified as 21-year-old Amit, a resident of Kot village. He was arrested by the Faridabad police within two hours of the incident, and later confessed to the crime. According to the police, the suspect had an acquaintance with Sandhya while studying at a private school in her village, but Sandhya, a married woman, was reluctant to continue communication. He had previously stalked Sandhya, harassed and molested her. The suspect had publicly apologised for his behaviour; police believe that the attack was to avenge that humiliation.

Police said that the suspect is being questioned and will be produced in court on Tuesday.