/Supreme Court may frame guidelines on pellet gun use after Jantar Mantar protest

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it might lay down guildelines when and where the state could use pellet guns during crowd control and law-and-order situation. The use of pellet gun during the July 20 CJP protest at the Jantar Mantar, had triggered backlash. The observation comes days after the Supreme Court was hearing a plea about the use of metallic pellet ammunition against civilians during the protest.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant said that a police officer using excessive force will not be protected, as well as hardened criminal who were hiding under the guise of students will also not be spared. "We would like to lay down a complete protocol on how and where it can be used," the Bench remarked. The bench decided to form a committee to probe issues arising from the Jantar Mantar protests and examine concern about use of excessive force during the Jantar Mantar protest.

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The petition was filed by former Central Information Commissioner and retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, and two protesters who had allegedly sustained pellet injury during the 'Sansad Chalo' on July 20. It sought complete ban across India on wholly or partly metallic pellet ammunition for civilian crowd control, as such weapon poses risk to eyes and other vital organs.

The court earlier responding to the plea decline to impose a blanket ban as the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) guidelines allow pellet guns in “exceptional circumstances”. Anyone seeking blanket prohibition would have to challenge that regulation. However it said that the allegations of misuse could be observed in a case to case basis. The court had asked the authorities to presereve the ammunation log of the Rapid Action Forces (RAF) deployed during the protest.

The court observed that it remains committed to address the issues raised during in the petition. The matter is listed for August 19, where the court will accomodate centre's response and continue discussions on the proposed protocols for the pellet guns use for crowd control.