/Trump vows to punish Canada over wildfire smoke, says they'll 'find out soon'

US President Donald Trump said that he is planning to punish Canada over the wildfire crisis, which drifted into part of the US airspace. However, he refused to disclose the specifics about how he plans to punish. Speaking to a reporter aboard Air Force One about his planned action against the neighbouring nation, Trump said he has decided, and they will find out soon.

US President Donald Trump and Republicans have blamed Canada for their "willful negligence" and forestry practices that they said were wrecking US air quality. Trump had described this as an invasion by “filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air”, the quality of which is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and reiterated that "Canada must pay" for the damage. In July, Trump threatened that the cost of wildfire will be added as a tariff.

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Wildfire smoke has drifted in from central and western Canada and has blanketed parts of the region, triggering hazardous air quality alerts for over 100 million Americans across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast regions. The situation escalated in mid-July, and it still continues now; more than 950 wildfires are scorching Canada from coast to coast, the national wildland fire summary says.

The persistent haze has disrupted daily life across multiple states in the US and has further strained the relationship between the US and Canada. Republicans are planning to introduce a bill to sanction “Canada and the responsible Canadian government officials for this atrocity.”

In response, Canada has moved to diversify its trade partnerships. The International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu unveiled a new "strategic exports office" on July 30. It will assist Canadian companies in winning major international contracts, combining strategic advocacy, government financing, and diplomatic support under one roof.