/Psychiatrist jumps off building in Ghaziabad, dies. Parents say she suffered from depression after divorce

A psychiatrist in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide after suffering from depression and emotional distress since her divorce nearly one-and-a-half years ago, according to her family members.

The woman identified as 40-year-old Dr Hemika Agrawal, allegedly jumped off the fifth-floor of her apartment at Officers City-2 Society in the Raj Nagar Extension area on Sunday, and died from her injuries, police said.

The divorce, as told by Hemika's family members, had put her under immense stress and affected her mental health.

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She had been struggling with mental stress and depression after her marriage ended and she got divorced around 18 months ago, said Hemika's father, Dr R Chandra, a noted psychiatrist in Ghaziabad.

Immediately after the incident Hemika was taken to a nearby hospital by family members and residents of the society but doctor declared her brought dead.