Diddy has finally responded to Kanye West's recent social media posts calling for his release. The rapper, who is currently incarcerated in New York, thanked Diddy for his support.

Diddy and Kanye are currently collaborating on a project for Diddy's fashion brand, Sean John. Diddy said, “Thank you to my brother @Ye,” while sharing a link to their new merchandise.

West's Controversial Posts

Kanye West also revealed that the profits from the collaboration would be split evenly between the two. The rapper additionally posted about his admiration for Hitler and stated that he is a Nazi. This is not the first time West has shared controversial opinions.

In 2022, he posted antisemitic remarks, which led to him losing a multi-million-dollar business deal with Adidas and receiving a temporary ban from Twitter.

These posts have received widespread backlash, with many claiming they are a tactic to divert attention away from his own sexual assault trial.

Pending Sexual Assault Charges

Kanye West, who had been in Japan and keeping a low profile with his wife, Bianca Censori, following allegations of sexual assault made by his former assistant, had returned to Los Angeles ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards. The couple's appearance at the event also sparked controversy due to Bianca's 'nude' outfit, leading to the pair being kicked out of the Grammys.

In June 2024, West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for him from 2021 to 2022, filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. She later amended the suit to include allegations of sexual assault.

West is also facing multiple lawsuits from former employees, with allegations ranging from workplace misconduct to contract disputes. He has strongly denied all accusations against him.

