Thandel is off to a great start at the box office, earning ₹10 crore from the Indian market on its opening day. In the Telugu market alone, the film grossed ₹9.5 crore, while it made ₹15 lakh in Hindi and ₹5 lakh in Tamil.

Advertisment

Also Read: Thandel X review: Here's what netizens are saying about the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer

In the US, Thandel has surpassed $400K and is expected to cross the half-million mark soon. Overall, the film grossed ₹21.27 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it the biggest opening of Naga Chaitanya’s career.

#BlockbusterThandel collects 𝟐𝟏.𝟐𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 on Day 1 with terrific response and word of mouth all over 💥💥💥



A super strong Day 2 on cards ❤️‍🔥



Book your tickets for DHULLAKOTTESE BLOCKBUSTER #Thandel now!

🎟️ https://t.co/5Tlp0WNszJ pic.twitter.com/1sTIOAz1Nr — Thandel (@ThandelTheMovie) February 8, 2025

Advertisment

The film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with praise directed at Naga Chaitanya’s performance and the high production value.

Also Read: 'It was just a blast': Rachel Brosnahan opens up about playing Lois Lane in Superman

Advertisment

What Is Thandel About?

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti (Karthikeya, Bloody Mary), Thandel marks his third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018).

Naga Chaitanya stars as Raju, a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters and must fight to return home. The story is based on a real-life incident.

This film also marks the second on-screen pairing of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, following their successful collaboration in Love Story (2021).

Also Read: 'It's too early to say': Marvel producer Nate Moore on Denzel Washington's role in Black Panther 3

Cast and Crew

The cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and the music is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

The supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithviraj, Kalpa Latha, and Kalyani Natarajan.

Thandel is currently running in cinemas worldwide.

Also Read: Xolo Maridueña responds to Marvel Studios' Nova TV series casting rumours