Actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, spoke about her role and experience working on the project during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Critics Choice Awards.

Playing Lois Lane

Brosnahan discussed the preparation she undertook for the role, saying, “I felt like I was focused on the journalism piece."

“I spoke to a handful of journalists who really helped me get inside the head of a modern reporter.”

She continued, “One of the interesting things about this character is that she’s changed so much from her inception to reflect what it would look like to be a modern, relentless, kind of intense, slightly messy reporter of today. So I really relied on the journalists I spoke to in order to help me build her.”

James Gunn’s Superman

Actor David Corenswet is set to take on the role of Superman, with Nicholas Hoult playing Lex Luthor.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Brosnahan also shared her experience on set. "James and Peter Safran on the DC side—James has been dreaming of making a Superman movie for so many years. And to be a part of someone realising their dream like that just brings a totally different energy to the set every day.”

She added, “David is such a Superman nerd, and it was just a blast. Feeling that kind of energy reflected back at us has been so encouraging.”

The supporting cast

The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

