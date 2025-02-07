The first reactions to the Telugu movie Thandel are in. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, known for Karthikeya and Bloody Mary, the film marks the director's third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya. They previously worked together on Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018).

Advertisment

Also Read: Legendary Entertainment announces Magic: The Gathering movie and TV shows

Advertisment

What Is Thandel About?

The movie is a romantic thriller. Naga Chaitanya stars as a fisherman named Raju, who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters and must fight to return home. The story is based on a real incident.

This film marks the second on-screen pairing of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, following their collaboration in Love Story (2021).

Advertisment

Also Read: Marvel's Armor Wars movie may be heading for the chopping block

Social Media Reactions

Netizens have taken to social media to share their first impressions of Thandel.

Also Read: Loveyapa Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film is a love-hate situationship drama

Supporting Cast and Crew

The cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

The supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithviraj, Kalpa Latha, and Kalyani Natarajan.

Thandel is currently running in cinemas worldwide.

Also Read: Mrs. review: Sanya Malhotra's film is deeply impactful, much like the Malayalam original