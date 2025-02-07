The first reactions to the Telugu movie Thandel are in. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, known for Karthikeya and Bloody Mary, the film marks the director's third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya. They previously worked together on Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018).
Thandel Raju and his Satya will meet you in theatres from today and give you a MEMORABLE CINEMA EXPERIENCE ✨#Thandel GRAND RELEASE TODAY across worldwide ⚓— Thandel (@ThandelTheMovie) February 6, 2025
What Is Thandel About?
The movie is a romantic thriller. Naga Chaitanya stars as a fisherman named Raju, who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters and must fight to return home. The story is based on a real incident.
This film marks the second on-screen pairing of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, following their collaboration in Love Story (2021).
Social Media Reactions
Netizens have taken to social media to share their first impressions of Thandel.
Thandel marks a triumphant comeback for @chay_akkineni, who delivers a captivating performance. Sai Pallavi shines alongside him. DSP's soundtrack and BGM are noteworthy highlights.— lucho (@busigoatt) February 7, 2025
Overall, 3.5/5 🙂↔️🔥#Thandel #BlockBusterThandel https://t.co/ai4iDbLJIK
Biggest blockbuster of Akkineni family #Thandel ( 4/5 ) next level performance @chay_akkineni 🙏— ʌınɐʎ (@CoolestVinaay) February 7, 2025
Bujji thalli song sequence, total second half, wedding card scene wah em writing, direction 🔥 @ThisIsDSP top notch.... One of the best TFI movie
Just pure talent @chay_akkineni@ThisIsDSP#ThandelJaathara #SaiPallavi #Thandel#ThandelReview #NagaChaitanya
Congratulations @chay_akkineni & Team #Thandel For the Blockbuster success— WORLD NTR FANS (@worldNTRfans) February 7, 2025
On behalf of #ManOfMassesNTR Fans
I’m blown away by Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni's performance!— Mohith #ThandelOnFeb7th ⚓️ (@ChaituAntePICHl) February 7, 2025
His portrayal of Thandel Raju is truly a career-defining role. The emotional depth he brings to the character is incredible, making every scene relatable and engaging. #Thandel #ThandelonFeb7th #ThandelJaathara pic.twitter.com/m3eAIqNX5M
Recent times lo vachina Best Love story👍#NagaChaitanya delivered a standout performance. #SaiPallavi brought the emotional depth & carried the core plot.DeviSriPrasad music 🔥🎵#BlockBusterThandel#Thandel pic.twitter.com/NNZF2Sgrt6— SIRI 💗 (@Pspkfangirl19) February 7, 2025
Pure entertainment! #Thandel hooks you right from the start. Loving #NagaChaitanya's energy. https://t.co/buDyYN0yXL— DharaM (@DharaM__7) February 7, 2025
Supporting Cast and Crew
The cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.
The supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithviraj, Kalpa Latha, and Kalyani Natarajan.
Thandel is currently running in cinemas worldwide.
