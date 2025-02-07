Hasbro Entertainment and Legendary have announced a collaboration to create films and TV shows based on the popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering. According to Hasbro, the franchise is estimated to be worth over $1 billion annually, thanks to its 50-million-strong player base.

Mary Parent, Head of Legendary’s International Production, said in a statement: “We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than Magic: The Gathering.” She went on to add, “Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones.”

Previous Attempts at Adaptation

There have been multiple attempts to create a film set in the Magic: The Gathering universe since 2014, with studios such as 20th Century Fox and Universal previously attached. However, these projects ultimately fell through. The official announcement of joint film and TV projects has already started to create a wave of speculation and excitement among fans.

What Is Magic: The Gathering?

Created in 1993, Magic: The Gathering is a tabletop and digital trading card game with over 50 million active players worldwide. Between 2008 and 2016, over 20 billion Magic cards have been produced.

The story follows powerful beings called Planeswalkers, who have the ability to travel between different planes of existence. Like other tabletop franchises such as Warhammer and Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering has expanded its storylines through multiple novels and comic books. It will be interesting to see which storylines the studios choose to adapt.

