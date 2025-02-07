Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to express her excitement about reprising her iconic role as Buffy Summers in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series on Hulu. The new show will focus on a new slayer, with Buffy likely serving as her mentor.

The Story Behind the Revival

In her post, Gellar shared insights into how the revival came to life "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival."

She admitted she initially didn’t see a way for the show to return, but she agreed to the meeting mainly because she was excited to meet Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (No. However, that one meeting led to many more, ultimately shaping the vision for the new series.

Gellar emphasized that she only agreed to return because she believed in the revival’s quality and felt it honoured the legacy of the original show.

What Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer About?

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a supernatural drama series created by Joss Whedon that aired from 1997 to 2003. The show follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the latest in a long line of chosen warriors known as the Slayer, who is tasked with protecting the world from evil.

The series’ blend of humour, horror, and high school drama made it a cult classic and one of the most influential TV shows of its time.

The Revival Series

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series will be written by Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman with Chloé Zhao directing. Joss Whedon will not be involved due to allegations of fostering a toxic work environment on the original show.

It’s unclear whether other original cast members will return at this stage, but more details are expected once production begins.

