Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, made the night truly memorable as they danced their hearts out at the sangeet ceremony of the actress' brother, Siddharth Chopra.

The wedding celebrations are in full swing at the Chopra residence in Mumbai. After back-to-back pre-wedding festivities, Thursday (Feb 6) marked the musical night, where the entire family grooved to Bollywood beats.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Sidharth's Sangeet

Hours after landing in Mumbai, Nick and Priyanka arrived at the venue together, looking stunning in dark blue attires. While their outfits turned several heads, their performances stole the show.

The night saw Priyanka dancing along with other family members to Bollywood hits such as ''Darling' from 7 Khoon Maaf, and Gustakh Dil Tere Liye from ''Dil Maange More'' among others.

Our very own Desi girl 😍😍#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/pnh4BHQF77 — Priyanka Chopra FC (@PriyankaWorlds) February 7, 2025

Not just Priyanka, but Nick also took centre stage, giving a melodious performance of the song, ''Maan Meri Jaan'' for the newlyweds.

Manara Chopra's and Priyanka Chopra amazing dance at her brother's wedding sangeet ceremony, a dance that will captivate the ❤️ 💙 💜 💖 @memannara #MannaraChopra ♥️ @priyankachopra

VIBE 💃🕺💃🕺💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/P4hcDcROfJ — BoparaiSunil (@BoparaiSunil) February 7, 2025

Several videos and photos from the last night have gone viral.

Priyanka and Nick slay in blue

Priyanka and Nick looked stunning at the pre-wedding festivities last night. The Citadel actress opted for a custom-made Indo-Western ensemble by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore a blue sequined lehenga with a mermaid skirt, paired with a strapless tube blouse adorned with silver stones. Her outfit was completed with a see-through dupatta.

Priyanka accessorised her look with a diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings that perfectly complemented her glittery attire. She kept her hair open and opted for subtle, natural makeup with smoky eyes that accentuated her features, along with her signature brown lipstick.

Complementing his wife, Nick looked handsome in a dark blue velvet sherwani. The actress was also joined by her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas.