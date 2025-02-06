Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai for a very special occasion. It's her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding.

The wedding festivities are currently happening in Mumbai, and numerous photos and videos from the celebrations have already filled our Instagram feeds.

Priyanka Chopra at her brother's Haldi ceremony

On Wednesday (Feb 5), Priyanka shared a bunch of photos and videos from the Haldi ceremony, showing her having a blast with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth, his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya, and other family members and friends.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony”.

The first picture showed the Citadel actress posing with her mother and brother, who is adorably kissing his soon-to-be wife.

Another video showed Chopra dancing with the newlyweds and other family members to the beats of the dhol. In another sweet photo, Priyanka is adorably kissing her mum.

Priyanka and her in-laws at brother's sangeet ceremony

After Haldi ceremony, Priyanka stepped out into the town for her brother's sangeet ceremony. Looking gorgeous, the actress wore a stunning white gown with a floral print. She accessorised her strapless look with a diamond necklace.

She attended the event with her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas.

My god🥹🎀 She Is so so pretty And bold <3 #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/uEopfzIDYY — Gima~Rima (@_preciousgems) February 6, 2025

Priyanka's cousin and actress Mannara Chopra also attended the event.

Gorgeous Priyanka Chopra at the mehendi function of brother Siddharth Chopra❤️🔥#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/wOtGfJZjWj — Shhhh (@shhhreya_) February 5, 2025

The actress has been continuously sharing sneak peeks from the pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Chopra wrote, ''Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow ❤️mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! ❤️sangeet practice to fam jams . So good to be home🥰 my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days.''

For the unversed, Siddharth and Neelam got engaged in August 2024.