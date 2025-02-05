Priyanka Chopra is here in Mumbai for younger brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. She made a stunning appearance as she stepped out in an ethnic outfit in coral colour.

The gorgeous orange coral ethnic suit looks right on point. She kept her hair open and wore smart sunglasses for the pre-wedding festivities. Carrying some goodies in her hands, Priyanka waved and smiled at the paparazzi waiting to capture a glimpse of the beautiful actress.

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in ethnic suit for Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding festivities

She served major fashion looks and set the tone for the incoming summers. The suit was crafted from luxurious viscose silk fabric and had intricate golden detailings all over the kurta. The kurta featured a V-neckline with a loose and relaxed fit unlike most ethnic suits that Priyanka dons usually.

She completed the outfit with matching pants, creating a perfect balance of elegance and style.

Priyanka Chopra carried a smart Louis Vuitton beige handbag, statement earrings, and a pair of white flats. Her makeup was fresh and glowing.

Before she stepped out to greet the paparazzi, she comforted her toddler Malti Marie and ensured that no one clicked pictures of her little one. She maintains not sharing her baby daughter's images in public. Her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., was also present. We haven't spotted husband Nick Jonas on this trip though.

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also gave a sneak peek into the celebrations by posting a group photo of the ladies of the family, including PeeCee, posing at the bride's home for a mehndi ceremony ritual. Alongside the picture, she added the "Mehndi Hai Rachnewali" song.

Priyanka Chopra's professional projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up filming for Citadel Season Two. She has two projects in hand – The Bluff and Heads of State. Currently, she is focused on her upcoming film SSMB29, where she'll be starring alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.