What mad fun! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat will be sharing the screen for the first time in Netflix’s Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins. Makers dropped the teaser of the much-awaited film. The teaser was unveiled in Mumbai last night.

Advertisment

The Jewel Thief teaser

The teaser shows Jaideep Ahlawat hiring a sophisticated and suave thief, played by Saif Ali Khan, to steal the world's most expensive diamond - the African Red Sun, which is valued at Rs 500 crore. The film is expected to be packed with action, drama and thriller.

In the Jewel Thief, Saif will be seen sporting different disguises to plot a successful heist. Everything seems to be fine until twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

Advertisment

Watch the Jewel Thief teaser here:

The film marks Siddharth Anand's debut on the streaming giant. He is known for directing successful films like War, Pathaan and Fighter.

Advertisment

On their collaboration with Netflix and making a foray into OTT, Siddharth and Mamta Anand said, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief. This film has been a labor of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience."

Saif Ali Khan's first film since knife attack

This film is special in many other ways too as this will be Saif Ali Khan’s first film post the knife attack at his Mumbai home when an intruder entered with an aim of burglary. Saif suffered multiple wounds as the intruder when apprehended by the actor, charged at him and stabbed him six times.

Saif was in the hospital for five days of intense care.

Notably, Saif’s co-star Jaideep Ahlawat has worked with the former’s wife, Kareena Kapoor in Netflix original Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma. Jaideep was recently seen in Paatal Lok Season 2.