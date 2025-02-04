

After making history at the box office, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, was finally released on Netflix on January 30. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster sees Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in a grander and more intense avatar.



Directed by Sukumar, the film also marks the return of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release

Released on January 30 on Netflix, this commercial entertainer showcases Allu Arjun in a powerhouse performance as Pushpa Raj, now the president of a syndicate involved in the illegal red sandalwood trade. The film has received widespread praise for its cinematography, screenplay, and over-the-top action sequences.

Once again, Pushpa 2 is making waves online, with netizens across the globe raving about several scenes from the film. One action sequence, in particular, that has caught the attention of international audiences is the fight scene, where Arjun’s character single-handedly takes down a gang of goons in a heroic way.



Sharing the clip on the social media, one user wrote, ''you know .... i don't mind the bad physics if it can look cool like this ... great scene.''

Hollywood audiance including Americans arround the world are going gaga over this scene from Pushpa 2 🔥😹



Allu Arjun is lit in this specific scene 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bW4LlW151W — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) February 4, 2025



Another wrote, ''Not a Pushpa fan but this scene is lit. C’mon now, those talking Physics should know that action scenes in Hollywood movies too ignore all of Newton’s laws. You could dislike this clip for any reason but Science.''



The third user wrote, ''India’s just showing off at this point, treating fight scenes like an art form. Imagine if Hollywood actually took notes instead of remaking the same superhero movie for the 20th time.''

Foreigners are loving this in comments cause it's new to them.



Sub continent people are trolling it as cliche over the top cause we are watching this kind of scenes for decades.



Both reactions are natural.

Different regions, different level of exposure, different taste. — V.V. Karthik (@karthik4vv) February 4, 2025

Bringing Marvel into the discussion, another user said, ''Marvel has been lacking this creativity. They have the budget.''

Marvel has been lacking this creativity. They have the budget. — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) February 3, 2025

However, the same action sequence garnered mixed reactions from the Indian audience.



Commenting on the love the scene had garnered from the international fans, one user wrote,

''Foreigners are loving this in comments cause it's new to them. Sub continent people are trolling it as cliche over the top cause we are watching this kind of scenes for decades. Both reactions are natural. Different regions, different level of exposure, different taste.''



The Pushpa 2 reloaded version comes with 23 minutes of extra footage. The movie is available to watch in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.