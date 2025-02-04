This week started on an exciting note! On Monday (Feb 3), Netflix unveiled its 2025 slate of Indian shows and movies set to release in the coming months.



The star-studded event saw Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance to announce his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It also marked Saif Ali Khan’s first public appearance since the stabbing incident at his home. The Race actor attended the Netflix event to promote his upcoming movie, Jewel Thief.

Netflix 2025 slate of shows and movies



The streaming giant has announced a thrilling lineup for the year, packed with shows and movies that promise to keep audiences entertained. Here’s a look at the major announcements:

You're not ready for the biggest, baddest year 💥

The thrills, the action, the drama, the love, the laughs are coming up #NextOnNetflixIndia 🎬 ✨

The Ba***ds of Bollywood



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is set to make his debut in showbiz with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Helmed by Aryan, the show will show the hidden side of this showbiz world. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is described as: "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative -- and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga.

Witness Aryan Khan's take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon.

Jewel Thief



Siddharth Anand’s heist drama stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat as masterminds planning and executing a one-of-a-kind heist. Their target? The world's most expensive diamond - the African Red Sun.

Two masterminds, one priceless diamond and a heist spanning across the globe 💎🌏

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, coming soon, only on Netflix.



The Dining With The Kapoors

The Kapoor's are coming on Netflix. The streaming giant has announced a reality show that will revolve around the members of the Kapoor family. Sharing the poster, they wrote, ''A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families. Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories. Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families ✨

Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories.

Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix.

Delhi Crime Season 3



Madam Sir is back! The new season of the Emmy award-winning franchise is set to release this year. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the series will see DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) fighting against the child trafficking network in the capital city.

Open the case files. Madam Sir and the team are back! The Emmy award winning franchise returns with their toughest case yet.

Delhi Crime: S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!



The show marks the return of Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang as cops with a new entry of Huma Qureshi as antagonist Meena.