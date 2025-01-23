Priyanka Chopra is celebrating the Oscar nomination for her movie Anuja. On Thursday, (Jan 23), The Academy announced the nominations for its 97th edition of the awards. In a moment of delight for Indian moviegoers, the Netflix film received a nomination for Best Live-Action Short. Directed by Adam J. Graves, the short film is produced by Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Mindy Kaling among others.

Priyanka on Anuja's Oscar 2025 nomination

Calling it an incredible moment, Chopra shared a post on her Instagram handle, reading, “Anuja being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category is such an incredible moment.''

''This film is a beautiful reminder of the power of storytelling—how it can shine a light on love, family, and resilience in the most authentic way.” She shared that she was ‘proud’ of the director and ‘moved’ by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag’s performances, adding, “It’s an honour for me to be part of this journey alongside our amazing partners—Suchitra Mattai Studio, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Shine Global,” she added.

Reacting to the nominations, Guneet said in a statement, ''Incredibly honoured for this nomination at the 97th Oscars. It is a privilege to share the story of Anuja, representing the work of Salaam Baalak Trust India—the voice of countless youth who bravely face formidable circumstances every day. Even through unimaginable odds, they show us there is reason to smile. Director Adam J Graves and Producer Suchitra Mattai have poured their hearts into this.''

For the unversed, Monga has earlier won an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023

Shot in New Delhi, the short tells a hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion.

Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Nagesh Bhonsle, and Gulshan Walia play the lead roles in the film.

The movie will soon be available to watch on Netflix.