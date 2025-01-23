After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles Wildfires, the Oscars 2025 nominations were announced on Thursday morning. Hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott, the nominations were announced on Oscar.com, Oscars. org and the Academy’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook channels.

Indian film Anuja, backed by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, found a nomination in the Best Live Action Short category. However, Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light by filmmaker Payal Kapadia did not get any nominations. Many had predicted that the film would find a mention in the Best International category even though it wasn't India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez leads the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director, and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascon. The Brutalist and The Wicked followed with 10 nods each.



Here is the list of Oscars 2025 nominees (the list is being updated live)



Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked



Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande, (Wicked)

Felicity Jones, (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini, (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña, (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)



Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance



Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked



Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked



Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked



Best International Feature

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Anuja

Dovecote

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

A Beautiful Man

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

Sick in the Head from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)

Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)

The 97th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 2. Conan O'Brein will be hosting the awards ceremony this year.