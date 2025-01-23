After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles Wildfires, the Oscars 2025 nominations were announced on Thursday morning. Hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott, the nominations were announced on Oscar.com, Oscars. org and the Academy’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook channels.
Indian film Anuja, backed by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, found a nomination in the Best Live Action Short category. However, Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light by filmmaker Payal Kapadia did not get any nominations. Many had predicted that the film would find a mention in the Best International category even though it wasn't India's official entry to the Oscars this year.
Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez leads the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director, and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascon. The Brutalist and The Wicked followed with 10 nods each.
Here is the list of Oscars 2025 nominees (the list is being updated live)
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
Best Actor
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande, (Wicked)
Felicity Jones, (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini, (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña, (Emilia Pérez)
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Director
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best International Feature
I'm Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Anuja
Dovecote
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
A Beautiful Man
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
Sick in the Head from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)
Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)
The 97th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 2. Conan O'Brein will be hosting the awards ceremony this year.