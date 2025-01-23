Oscar nominations 2025 were announced on Thursday morning and the Indian short film Anuja found a mention in the nomination list in Best Live-Action Short Film category. However, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, did not get any nods at this year's Oscars.

Advertisment

Anuja follows a 9-year-old girl and her sister whose daily struggle for survival takes a turn for the better when one of them is presented with the opportunity of a lifetime. The movie is directed by Adam J. Graves, who previously directed the critically acclaimed short film Cycle Verité. Adam J Graves described the film as "a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children".

The movie is produced by Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga, and Suchitra Mattai.

Also Read: Oscar Awards 2025: Guneet Monga's Anuja gets a nod, Conclave leads the list; see full list here

Advertisment

Meet the cast

Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Nagesh Bhonsle and Gulshan Walia play the lead roles in the film. The movie began production in October of 2024 and was shot in Delhi.

Top contenders at Oscars 2025

Advertisment

While All We Imagine is Light did not get a nomination, fan favorites like Wicked, The Substance and The Brutalist walked away with several nominations under their belt.

Also Read: Ariana Grande shares support for transgender community following Trump's executive order

The Oscars 2025

The 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 2, 2025. The event will be hosted for the first time by veteran comedian Conan O'Brien.



Also Read: Comedian Conan O'Brien to host Oscars 2025