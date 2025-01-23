Ariana Grande took to Instagram to show her solidarity with the transgender community after President Trump's recent executive order.

President Trump began his second term in office by issuing a wide variety of executive orders, including one stating that the US government will formally recognise only two genders, “male and female”.



A cause for concern

The order has caused widespread concern among the LGBTQ+ community as it would take away hard-won rights and has been heavily criticised by LGBTQ+ advocates and allies alike.

Ariana Grande shares support

The Wicked star, who has long been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, took to Instagram to share her support for the rights of the trans community.

“Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare, and dignity,”



She went on to add, “No matter what comes, we will protect each other.”

The post comes fresh on the heels of the actress liking a post that mocked singer Carrie Underwood's performance during Trump's inauguration.

The actress is currently enjoying the critical and commercial success of Wicked, an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in which she co-stars with Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024, with an impressive 710 million worldwide box office draw, and is in the running for a Best Picture nomination for this year's Academy Awards.

