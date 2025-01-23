Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will announce the highly anticipated list of nominees for the 97th Academy Award on Thursday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed earlier this week that the announcement will take place on January 23rd. The announcements were delayed several times due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Where to watch the nominations live

The full list of nominees for all 23 categories will be announced on January 23 at 5:30 AM PT at the iconic Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Los Angeles. Indian fans can live-stream the event on platforms like Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts at 7 PM IST.

Wildfires delay announcement

The nominations were originally intended to be announced on January 17th but were postponed twice due to the widespread devastation caused by the recent wildfires that gripped the city of Los Angeles and delayed the Academy's voting process.

The Academy also chose to cancel this year's nominee luncheon and instead donated the entire budget of the event—a whopping 250 thousand dollars—to the victims of the wildfire.

2025 front runners

This year, 10 movies will be competing for a nomination in the Best Picture category. They include Anora, Conclave, Wicked, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez, Dune Part 2, The Substance, Girls Will Be Girls, and Santosh.

Poster of Emilia Perez Photograph: (Netflix)

It will be interesting to see which movies and performances manage to impress the Academy and which get snubbed.

Oscars on track

Despite rumours that the event might be cancelled this year due to the wildfires, The Academy has confirmed that the 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year's Oscars will be hosted for the first time by veteran late-night talk show host Conon O’Brian.

