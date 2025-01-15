The Los Angeles wildfires have left many homeless. The devastating wildfires haven't spared anyone and many Hollywood A-list stars have had to flee their homes. The wildfires come at a time of awards season. Organisers of various awards ceremonies are contemplating or have already pushed the date of awards due to the tragedy. Speculations have been rife that the upcoming Oscar Awards 2025 may get cancelled due to ongoing wildfires. The 97th Academy Awards aka Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 2. The Academy has already pushed the nomination announcement date from January 17 to January 23.



Contrary to rumours, the Oscar Awards ceremony will proceed as scheduled.

Oscars Awards 2025 not cancelled

A recent report by The Sun claimed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences contemplating canceling the ceremony completely citing a “secret ‘contingency strategy’.” If true, it would have been a first in the history of Oscars awards.



The report also suggested that a committee comprising stars such as Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg was monitoring the situation and would be taking a decision soon. However, senior officials in the Academy and individuals close to the these celebrities have categorically denied the claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy's 55-person board of governors is currently deliberating on how to proceed with the ceremony. 4 members among the 55 have lost their homes in the wildfires.



The board has already implemented some changes to the Oscar schedule in response to the situation.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang issued a joint statement conveying their heartfelt sorrow over the devastating impact of the wildfires on the community. The statement reads: “We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community.”





Meanwhile, the Academy has cancelled the annual nominees' luncheon as a mark of solidarity for those who are now grappling with infrastructural and lodging issues.



While the challenges are plenty, the Academy is reportedly looking at holding the ceremony as per schedule.

The Oscars have never been cancelled in their 96-year history, even during the Covid-19 pandemic- when the ceremony was slightly postponed and held in a pared-down manner with limited guests and many joining online.

The ceremony typically employs around 1,000 locals and is expected to go ahead in a dignified manner, with efforts to raise funds for fire relief efforts. The Oscars ceremony is slated to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood on March 2, 2025.

This year’s Oscars will be available to watch live on ABC and Hulu on March 2, with Conan O’Brien hosting the ceremony. The event will kick off with red carpet coverage followed by the main ceremony.