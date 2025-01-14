The body that awards the Oscars said Monday it was cancelling its ritzy nominees' luncheon, as Los Angeles grapples with enormous wildfires.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also moved its nomination announcement online, as Hollywood tries to navigate the somber mood at a time it would usually be celebrating award season.

"We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang.

"The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."

The names of Oscar finalists will now be announced in a virtual event on January 23, while the nominees' luncheon -- a champagne-swilling celebration of all those up for statuettes -- is off, the Academy said.

Huge fires have razed whole communities around Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States, killing at least 24 people and destroying thousands of structures.

Seven days after the blazes erupted, 92,000 people remain displaced.

Stars including Anthony Hopkins, Mel Gibson and Billy Crystal lost their homes to the fires, and production was halted for TV and film.

Hollywood studios and streamers have pledged eight-figure donations to emergency response and rebuilding efforts.

Warner Bros Discovery and Disney each committed $15 million, while Netflix, Amazon and Universal parent company Comcast said they would give $10 million apiece.

"Our studio has called Burbank home for more than 100 years, and we are focused on what needs to be done to help those impacted rebound from this disaster and rebuild in the weeks, months, and years ahead," said a Warner statement.

- 'Resilient' -

The industry is weighing how to navigate its just-started award season -- an endless series of swanky premieres, galas and prize-giving ceremonies.

Hollywood insiders are wary of appearing tone-deaf to the suffering of a city that is home to hundreds of thousands of people working in and around the TV and film industries.

"Hacks" actress Jean Smart has advocated scrapping the entire season, urging TV networks to donate "the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters" instead.

But the Academy said Monday that it would go ahead with its gala evening, the traditional finale to the season of gong-giving, hinting first responders would be present at the Dolby Theatre on March 2.

"Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry," a statement said.

"We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts."

Music's equivalent awards ceremony, The Grammys, would also proceed as planned, organizers said Monday.

In a letter to Academy members obtained by AFP, organizers said the 67th annual music awards gala would take place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles "in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources."

As well as honoring nominees including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, the show will look to raise cash to support relief efforts, and will pay tribute to first responders engaged in the battle against the blazes, the letter said.

The Sundance Film Festival, which begins next week in Utah, will also proceed.

"Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on," said organizers.

