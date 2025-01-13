

The entire Hollywood has come to a halt since the raging fires have spread across LA, which has also cast a shadow over the most awaited award season.

As the fire continues to rage across Tinseltown, several major awards ceremonies and events are being delayed already or are on the verge of getting postponed.

Amid this, the Producers Guild Award has again postponed their nominations announcement. This is the second time when they have pushed the ceremony.

The nominations were first postponed from Jan 10 to Jan 12. However, on Sunday it was announced the nominations announcement has been pushed again until next week. No new date has been shared.

“Out of care and concern for those being affected by the fires, we will be holding the announcement of the PGA award nominees until next week,” the PGA wrote in a statement.

On Jan 9, the organisation announced that they are extending their voting window for the PGA Awards.

“Due to LA County wildfires, the Producers Guild of America will be extending the voting window for the PGA Awards by two days until Saturday, January 11 to allow members additional time to cast their ballots. The official PGA Awards nominations will now be announced on Sunday, January 12,” they stated in a previous statement.

All Hollywood awards and events delayed

In the wake of the LA wildfires, various Hollywood events and shows are being delayed. The Oscar nomination for the 97th award ceremony has already shifted from Jan 17 to Jan 19.

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards have also been delayed until January 26th from January 12th. If reports are to be believed, the Grammy 2025 ceremony might also get postponed. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

The Los Angeles fires began on Tuesday, January 7th in the Pacific Palisades and have spread across the other parts of Southern California.