Joshua Jackson has lost his $2 million home amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, but the actor does not feel sad about it.

The devastating wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes, leaving multiple people homeless in their city.

Joshua on losing their home in LA fires

Like many others, Jackson's house has been burnt into ashes. However, the actor feels ''incredible lucky.''

In a statement released through his rep, the actor assured that his daughter Juno (4), and his loved ones are safe. For the unversed, he shares his 4-year-old daughter with ex-Jodie-Turner Smith.

“First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are OK,” he said.

“My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely. Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love,” he added.

Jackson had a home in Topanga Canyon, which he bought in 2001. It was one of the houses destroyed by the Palisades fire.

The property that was engulfed by the fire was Joshua's childhood home which he repurchased in 2001. He had spent his childhood in the same house before he moved back to Canada after his parents split.

Speaking to Mr Porter in 2021, he said, “My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene," adding further, he said, "but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do."

Celebrities who have lost home in LA fire

Jackson joins a long list of celebrities who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades fires, which have burned around 22,000 acres of land.

A-list stars who have lost their homes are: Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Anna Faris among others.