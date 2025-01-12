Jamie Lee Curtis is facing a major backlash! The veteran actor, who never shies away from speaking her mind, found herself in hot waters after she compared the devastation caused by the LA fires with the situation in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

Curtis is among several celebrities who have been impacted by devastating wildfires that have burnt several houses across LA.

Jamie Lee Curtis compares LA fires with Gaza

Speaking during a Q&A session for her movie The Last Showgirl alongside co-star Pamela Anderson, the 66-year-old actor was talking about the destruction when she went on to compare its resemblance with Gaza and other war-torn countries.

Advertisment

Also read: Paris Hilton to Mandy Moore: All the celebrities who have lost homes in the LA fire

During the session, the actor shared, “I am born and raised in the City of Angels. And the entire City of Angels is on fire, everywhere. The entire city of the Pacific Palisades is gone. I mean literally my neighborhood – gone. My house tonight is still there, but I live in a different canyon.''

She added, “But the entire Pacific Palisades looks like, unfortunately, Gaza, or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened.”

Advertisment

Also read: 'We are safe as of now' amid 'smoggy skies': Preity Zinta shares horrific details of Los Angeles wildfire

Netizens react

Curtis' comments raised the eyebrows of several netizens, who were quick to slam the actress.

Reacting to her comment, one X user wrote, ''Imagine comparing the burning down of your million dollar mansion to the tragedy of a genocide. #JamieLeeCurtis.''

I really dislike jamie lee curtis… I was so shocked (but not surprised) watching video of her referring the la wildfires to looking like gaza or other warzones? those two aren’t even comparable… wtf is wrong with that woman… — abi (@langfrd) January 10, 2025

Another X user wrote, ''I really dislike jamie lee curtis… I was so shocked (but not surprised) watching video of her referring the la wildfires to looking like gaza or other warzones? those two aren’t even comparable… wtf is wrong with that woman…''

Jamie Lee Curtis' comment comparing the Los Angeles fires to war-torn regions highlights the devastating visual and emotional impact of such disasters. However, such comparisons can be sensitive, as they parallel natural tragedies with human conflicts. Context and empathy are… — MUNI YADAV (TEACHER) (@munikumar93) January 10, 2025

Imagine comparing the burning down of your million dollar mansion to the tragedy of a genocide. #JamieLeeCurtis pic.twitter.com/WUMUcI9mhP — mischa 🔻 ☭ (@redmischa) January 12, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis pledges to donate $1 million

Amid the worrying situation, Curtis has pledged to donate $1 million to start a fund to support people impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Also read: Grammys to get delayed due to LA wildfires? Here's what we know

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jamie wrote, “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there.”