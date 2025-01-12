The horrific wildfires have caused massive destruction across Southern California. Amid all this, several reports suggest that the annual Grammy Awards might see a delay. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

Advertisment

The 67th Grammys are scheduled for Feb 2, at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Will Grammys 2025 be postponed?

One of the biggest musical nights is set to take place next month, and there are still a few days left. However, a lingering question is whether the glamorous ceremony will proceed with the same enthusiasm, considering that several parts of the city have been severely damaged by the fire.

Advertisment

A new report by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the organisers are likely planning to postpone the ceremony.

Also read: 'You are a joke': Khloe Kardashian slams Los Angeles mayor amid horrific fires

Multiple sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that discussions are underway to either postpone the event or plan something different, such as a benefit concert.

Advertisment

One senior television executive has said that it's ''highly likely'' the awards will be postponed because of the disaster status. However, another source says what transpires in the coming days will be key to determining if the show will, indeed, go on.

Also read: Paris Hilton donates $100,000, launches emergency fund for victims of LA wildfires

Recording Academy head Harvey Mason Jr. will take the decision after looking at multiple scenarios. The talks to organise a benefit concert are also going on.

There is no official confirmation from broadcaster CBS and the Recording Academy.

Also read: LA wildfires: Iconic Hollywood sign damaged? Here's what we know so far

Notably, the Crypto.com Arena, the venue for the event, has already postponed several scheduled games.

Due to the effect of wildfires, the organisers might also face complications in the management of logistics as they require hundreds of hotel rooms for attendees, artists and their teams.

Also read: LA wildfires: 'Heartbroken' Angelina Jolie opens her home for those who have lost their homes

Many musicians and talents like Billie Eilish and The Weeknd among others in the business have been impacted by the fires.

LA wildfire and its impact

The damaging fires that started earlier this week spread across different Los Angeles areas, damaging thousands of properties, including homes, buildings and hospitals. So far, 180,000 people, including several celebrities, have left their homes and 16 people have lost their lives in the ferocious fires.