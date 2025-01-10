Los Angeles wildfire has led to insurmountable destruction. Several Hollywood stars had to evacuate as the fire burnt down their mansions. Amid all the news of destruction, images were being circulated on social media that claimed that wildfire had even damaged the iconic Hollywood sign.

However, Reuters' fact-checking team has confirmed that these images are fake. Eyewitnesses have stated that the landmark remains unharmed.

The wildfires surrounding Los Angeles reached Hollywood Hills on January 8, prompting the L.A. Fire Department to issue an evacuation order. By midday on January 9, the fire closest to the Hollywood sign, known as the Sunset Fire, was contained.

Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust, told Reuters that the sign remained “secure” and unaffected by the flames. Jeff also mentioned that Griffith Park, where the sign is located, had been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Reuters photos taken on Thursday showed the sign was intact, with no signs of fire nearby.



Meanwhile, fabricated images shared on social media depicted the sign or surrounding areas engulfed in flames.

What did the social media posts say?

Facebook posts shared fake images of the Hollywood sign being burned, with captions like, "For all the evil within Hollywood, this is a sign from God he will not have it any longer!" and "The fire is reaching the Hollywood Sign. Please take care guys."

Los Angeles wildfires: Death toll rises up to 10

The death toll has risen to 10 and over 10,000 homes and structures have been destroyed by the two largest wildfires currently ravaging the Los Angeles area, the authorities said. They urged more people to follow evacuation orders as a new fire rapidly grew.

According to officials, at least 20 arrests have been made for looting and Santa Monica declared a curfew due to the lawlessness.

On Friday, officials urged more people in the Los Angeles region to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew. The so-called Kenneth Fire broke out on Thursday near Calabasas.



Among the damaged structures were at least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, restaurants, bars, and groceries. Earlier, the police detained a homeless man who is believed to have intentionally lighted the Kenneth Fire.



The suspect was arrested on Thursday around 4.40 pm local time as police responded to reports of a man attempting to start a fire in the local time.

