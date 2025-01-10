Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Thursday (Jan 9) took into custody a man in connection to one of the fires's devastating LA. The suspect, as per reports, is a homeless man and is believed to have intentionally lighted the Kenneth fire which is tearing through Los Angeles' West Hills at a rapid rate.

Suspect arrested

As per reports, the suspect was arrested on Thursday around 4:40 pm local time (1230 am GMT on Friday) as police responded to reports of a man attempting to start a fire in the local time.

The would-be arsonist was detained by the officers with the help of residents who reported him. He was then taken to the Topanga station.

Police are yet to reveal the identity of the suspected arsonist and have not confirmed if he's directly responsible for any of the fires currently rampaging through Los Angeles.

Talking to NewsNation, LAPD senior lead officer Charles Dinsel said that the suspect's attempt to start a fire “is being investigated as a crime”. When asked if the police believed the Kenneth fire was set intentionally, Dinsel said: “At this time, that's what we believe. Yes.”

However, LAPD Drake Madison, as per DailyMail cautioned that they “cannot confirm any connection to any fire at this time.”

The Kenneth Fire

As per reports, the massive Kenneth Fire started around 2 pm local time (10 pm GMT) on Thursday in an area of dry brush in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space just north of the 101 Freeway. By 6 pm, it had spread to over 600 acres.

Talking to NewsNation, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman vowed that if the fire did turn out to be caused by arson, “Justice will be swift. It will be firm, and the maximum punishment will be sought”.

In Lost Angeles, several fires continue to devastate the area and as per the county coroner, at least 10 people have died in the fires and over 10,000 structures destroyed according to local officials.

“The Department of Medical Examiner received notification of 10 fire-related deaths as of 9 pm on January 9,” said a statement, adding: “All cases are currently pending identification and legal next of kin notification.”

(With inputs from agencies)