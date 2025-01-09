The wildfires in California’s Los Angeles have forced thousands to flee from their homes as the flames engulf entire neighbourhoods, spreading rapidly due to strong winds.

Several videos have emerged on social media capturing huge flames seen around the homes and roads. A thick blanket of smoke surrounds the second-largest city in the United States as fireballs driven by winds take over everything in their path.

In a video that has been circulating widely on the internet, two men and a dog can be seen trapped inside a house as flames surround them.

The Palisades fires can be seen raging through the glass windows as they close in. In the video, one of the men can be heard trying to comfort the dog, who looks distressed by the fire outside.

“You’re going to be OK, you’re going to be OK, alright?” the man says to the dog. However, when the flames become worse, he exclaims in panic.

The two men can be heard discussing if they should pack their belongings and flee their house.

“Don’t worry about that, dude,” one of them said as the fire became closer.

The men can be heard saying “Don’t open anything” as they discuss whether to open a window. They also said that they had turned off the gas to avoid the risk of an explosion.

As several people can be seen asking in the comments section if they all made it out safely, a user named Kevin Dalton later said, “I am told the dog and both his humans were eventually able to safely evacuate the property.”

Los Angeles wildfires

At least five people have lost their lives due to the wildfires and officials have warned the count may rise further. Over 1,500 buildings have been destroyed and 100,000 people forced to evacuate their homes in America’s second-biggest city as wildfires are spreading rapidly, overwhelming the firefighters. Forecasters have said that damages could end up costing more than $50 billion.

