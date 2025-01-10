Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have to evacuate their mansion in Montecito, California amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Sussexes live in the sprawling $29 million mansion with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Currently, no fires have been reported in the Montecito region; however, their house comes under the ''high fire risk' zone since it is situated just 60 miles from the fires across Malibu, according to Mirror.

It has also been reported that they may face a power cutoff due to blazing fires as several electricity companies around the area may consider shutting down the power as the wildfires continue to spread.

Harry and Meghan speak out on the Los Angeles fire

Amid the reports of evacuation, Harry and Meghan released a statement addressing the devastating effect of the Los Angeles fire.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the couple shared an official statement on the sussex.com website.

In a statement titled "Southern California Fires,'' they wrote, "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas."

The couple continued: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating. Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

While there is no confirmation on their home evacuation yet.

Celebrities Who Have Lost Homes or Had to Evacuate

Los Angeles is home to several celebrities, including movie stars, athletes, singers and business tycoons among others. As the wildfire continues to spread, several celebrities including Mark Hamill, Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Mandy Moore have lost their homes. And, many are forced to evacuate their property amid the emergency.