US President Joe Biden, on Thursday (Jan 9), said that the fires ravaging Los Angeles were the “most widespread, devastating” in California's history and pledged extra federal funds and resources. His statement comes as the US National Guard has been called in to help quell the disaster as the wildfires engulf whole neighbourhoods and displace thousands.

'Living through a nightmare'

Speaking during a special meeting of senior administration officials at the White House, Biden hailed firefighters as “heroes” who were running into the flames to battle the blazes and rescue people in LA who were “living through a nightmare”.

The outgoing president said that at the request of California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, the federal government would cover 100 per cent of the costs of disaster management in the initial 180 days.

The incumbent also said he was sending 400 federal firefighters and 30 firefighting aircraft to Los Angeles, with the Pentagon sending eight large planes and 500 wildfire clearance personnel.

US vice-president and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who hails from California, described the fires as “apocalyptic.” She also highlighted what she said were cases of insurance companies cancelling coverage for families who lost property in the fire.

US National Guard

California Sheriff Robert Luna while briefing reporters said that “The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has officially requested the support of the California National Guard for both fires.”

“For the last 24 hours or so, we have had approximately 400 National Guard members throughout the state ready to support us.”

Luna said that Governor Newsom has approved the request, and stated that they “expect that they may be on site as soon as tonight”.

(With inputs from agencies)