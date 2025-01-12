It’s been a tough week for the residents of Southern California as Los Angeles residents have been facing loss of lives and assets amid horrific wildfires that has engulfed several major pockets of the region. Celebrities have come forward talking about the devastation it has cost them as most of these neighbourhoods housed the elites of Hollywood.

From Mandy Moore to Jon Legend, Kardashians and several others have had to leave their homes behind and pray that the fires doesn’t eat their houses altogether.

Khloe Kardashian had to evacuate amid LA wildfires

In an interview recently after feeling from home, Khloe Kardashian called out the preparedness of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after learning that there had been budget cuts to the city’s fire department. Khloe was forced ti evacuate her multi-million-dollar property due to the ongoing wildfires.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a segment from Fox 11 LA interview where it was explained how the mayor’s budget decisions have hindered firefighting efforts across Southern California. In the video, the Chief said, “My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded. It's not.”

Showing her support for Chief Crowley, Khloe said, “I stand with you, Chief Crowley!” along with the video. She added, “You spoke the truth, and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't want to say that, but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Thank you for being honest @losangelesfiredepartment Chief Crowley.”

Los Angeles wildfire updates: 11 dead, over 144,000 evacuated; Mayor Karen Bass faces resignation calls

Khloe Kardashian slammed the mayor

Khloe then slammed the mayor and added, “Mayor Bass, you are a joke!!!!"

Khloe was not the only one to call out the mayor amid the raging fires in LA. After it was reported that the mayor asked for $17.5 million to be cut down from the budget of the Los Angeles Fire Department for this fiscal year, several people blasted the mayor.

Others slam Los Angeles mayor too

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram and wrote, “City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping.”

Sarah Foster wrote, “We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, bush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish,” on social media. She also asked the mayor to resign in her note.